Missing teen found by Olathe Police

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - UPDATE: Police said Exum was found at 8:36 p.m.

The Olathe Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teenager.

OPD said 14-year-old Andrew Exum is 5-foot-4, 110 pounds with medium-length brown hair and brown eyes. He went missing after last being seen on foot at 4 p.m. in the 15600 block of West 138th Street on Tuesday.

Police said Andrew was wearing a red hoodie and brown shorts. He’s listed as endangered because of a previous medical diagnosis.

Press Release: Olathe Police are seeking public assistance with locating endangered runaway juvenile, Andrew Exum.... Posted by Olathe Police Department on Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

