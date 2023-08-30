Missing teen found by Olathe Police
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - UPDATE: Police said Exum was found at 8:36 p.m.
The Olathe Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teenager.
OPD said 14-year-old Andrew Exum is 5-foot-4, 110 pounds with medium-length brown hair and brown eyes. He went missing after last being seen on foot at 4 p.m. in the 15600 block of West 138th Street on Tuesday.
Police said Andrew was wearing a red hoodie and brown shorts. He’s listed as endangered because of a previous medical diagnosis.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.
