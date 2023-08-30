Merriam police search for road rage suspect

MERRIAM, Kan. (KCTV) - Police are investigating after road rage in Johnson County ended in a damaged car.

The Merriam Police Department said it responded to the call near 75th Street and Interstate 35 around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers said two drivers stopped. One person got out of a vehicle with a hammer. Investigators said that person used the hammer to damage the other driver’s car.

Police also said that when the person with the hammer tried to leave, they ran into the other driver. The impact did not cause any serious injuries.

The suspect left the area before officers arrived, but Merriam police said they reviewed video recorded in the area and identified the vehicle involved in the incident.

Police said the investigation into the suspected road rage is ongoing.

