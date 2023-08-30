Aging & Style
M.E. Pearson Elementary School teachers receive 7,000 reasons to smile

Amazon gifts $7,000 in supplies to teachers at M.E. Pearson Elementary School
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Plenty of teachers normally set up a wish list, requesting supplies for the upcoming school year. For teachers at M.E. Pearson Elementary, those lists are no longer just a wish.

In total, Amazon is handing out $7,000 in school supplies, completing every teacher’s wish list, and supporting more than 600 students at the school.

This is the first time Amazon has given out supplies for a school in the Kansas City Metro.

Teachers were given hundreds of items, anything from markers to notepads. Amazon staff said teachers will be supplied for the entire school year.

“It will just be another way to help engage students, that’s what’s important,” M.E. Pearson first-grade teacher, Colton Currie said. “Not every lesson is going to be the most engaging, so anything new and looking at how we can implement those to engage students to make things more meaningful is important,”

Currie said the gift will be helpful for teachers, who will not have to purchase supplies out of their own pocket during the school year.

Amazon also donated an additional $10,000 to KCK’s district-wide STEM program, “Project Lead the Way”.

