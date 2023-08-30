Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Man charged with capital murder in death of 19-year-old woman, unborn child

The man accused of killing 19-year-old Zaiylah Bronson and her unborn son has been charged with...
The man accused of killing 19-year-old Zaiylah Bronson and her unborn son has been charged with capital murder. Wichita police found Zaiylah in the truck of a car on Saturday, August 26, 2023.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The man accused of killing 19-year-old Zaiylah Bronson has been charged with capital murder.

Alexander Lewis appeared in court on Wednesday and heard the single charge against him. According to the document, Bronson was pregnant at the time of her death. Court records show her unborn child was a baby boy.

Wichita police began looking for Bronson on Saturday after receiving a phone call from one of Lewis’ family members in North Carolina stating that he may have harmed his girlfriend. Officers searched two locations and found Bronson in the trunk of a vehicle at an apartment complex in the 7600 block of E 21st Street N. The police department said her death was the result of domestic violence.

Lewis is being held on a $500,000 bond.

If you are a survivor of domestic abuse, we encourage you to contact one of the many service providers in the Wichita area for help. A list of available resources can be found at: https://www.wichita.gov/WPD/Investigations/Pages/DomesticViolence.aspx

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
KC’s Legends Field to be transformed into World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette celebrates after scoring during the...
Chiefs preseason star traded to Carolina Panthers for conditional pick swap
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele throws during the first half of an NFL preseason...
Chiefs release list of cuts as roster is trimmed to 53 players
Gennice Walker, born in 1970, is being held in Kansas City before her extradition to Nevada.
KC woman arrested for burying elderly father in backyard, stealing his identity
FILE — Garth Brooks will hold a press conference at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
WATCH: Garth Brooks makes ‘major announcement’ at Kauffman Stadium

Latest News

People kayak past an abandon vehicle in the intersection of Boca Ciega Drive and Pasadena...
LIVE: Idalia weakens to a tropical storm after slamming Florida as a powerful hurricane
FILE — Anyone who sees a man covered in blood running around has been advised to call police.
Police searching for man believed to be involved in shooting, car theft
The City of Fairway is selling t-shirts to raise money for the family of fallen Officer Jonah...
Fairway raises money for family of fallen officer Jonah Oswald
Traveling for Labor Day? How Hurricane Idalia may impact your plans