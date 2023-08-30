Aging & Style
Leavenworth man receives multiple life sentences for child sex crimes

(Source: Gray News)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A 40-year-old Leavenworth man received multiple life sentences for charges related to child sex crimes and soliciting to have his victims murdered.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said that 40-year-old Steven M. Manczuk was sentenced to serve three life sentences plus 59 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections. Manczuk was found guilty this July by a jury. The jury found him guilty of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, sexual exploitation of a child and solicitation to commit capital murder.

The crimes happened between 2010 and 2013 when the victims were under the age of 14.

READ MORE: Leavenworth brothers found guilty of child sex crimes, solicitation to commit murder

Thomas Manczuk, 43, pleaded no contest to two counts of rape on August 2, 2023. His conviction comes two weeks after his brother, Steven Manczuk, was found guilty on charges connected to the same investigation.

KCTV5 wrote an article about Steven Manczuk’s conviction on July 21. The next day, a man claiming to be Steven’s brother called KCTV5 asking to have the article removed. He claimed to have power of attorney over Steven and became agitated when he was informed that Steven’s case details are publicly available and therefore not subject to be removed at his request. It is unclear if the man who called was Thomas Manczuk.

On Wednesday, Manczuk received sentences of life in prison for the charges of aggravated criminal sodomy, sexual exploitation of a child, and rape. He also received a sentence of 59 months for solicitation to commit capital murder.

“It’s hard to fathom anything like this ever happening,” Thompson said. “We’re grateful for the sentences received today.”

Manczuk was initially charged following an FBI investigation in May of 2020 after the FBI’s Detroit Division opened a case on a man who lived in Michigan. Investigators determined that the subject of the investigation had a Skype account that communicated with a Skype account named “steve.manczuk83.” In those conversations -- that took place in July 2011 -- Manczuk shared child pornography pictures and stated that he had access to a child to sexually abuse.

The victims’ statements matched the images and messages the FBI had discovered.

In November 2022, while Steven was in custody and awaiting trial, investigators learned that he wanted to have his victims murdered when a fellow inmate informed law enforcement.

Manczuk’s brother Thomas pleaded no contest to rape on Aug. 2, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

