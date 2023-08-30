Aging & Style
KCPS SRO lends hand to students as new year begins

By Grace Smith
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As kids are heading back to school, there’s no doubt some of the students will remember lessons learned from their teachers for their whole lives. But it’s not just teachers who can make a big impact on children.

It’s clear that to School Resource Officer Jamie Walk, the passion to see each student succeed goes beyond these school walls.

“While they are inside this school, it’s up to us to try and help them,” Walk said. This year is Officer Walk’s 17th as a School Resource Officer at Northeast High School, making him the longest-tenured SRO with KCPD.

“Every day is different, like it is on the streets, but it’s just a different kind of policing, it’s school-based policing,” Walk said. “It’s good that you have a police officer in the school that wants to be inside these schools.”

Officer Walk said being an SRO is more than a job; it’s about building relationships with the students.

“It’s important as school officers to give them that right advice and give them that kind of common-sense guidance on how to get through life problems because we know when we leave high school, there are going to be plenty of more problems to come,” Walk said.

Walk also said safety is their top priority and something they improve each year.

“When it comes to safety, I feel confident with the layers of security and police we have in place,” Walk said. “We kind of have a double layer; we have police officers and Kansas City Public School Security.”

Sergeant Jeremy Espinoza with KCPS security said their partnership with the SROs is one of a kind.

“We are one of the first in the nation to coordinate security and SROs together,” Espinoza said. “There might be times where I might be their dad, their uncle, their cousin; I might be another role than just security.”

Both Walk and Espinoza said they do all of this and more to make sure each student walks across that stage with the confidence of a bright future ahead.

“We enjoy it, seeing these kids mature from 9th grade to becoming a senior and walking across that stage, getting their diploma,” Walk said. “There’s a lot of rewards to being a School Resource Officer that sometimes you’re not going to get those rewards as a police officer out on the streets, so we get them daily.”

