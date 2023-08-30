Aging & Style
KCPD: Man found shot to death, lying in a yard near 29th and Prospect

By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Wednesday just after 5:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to a ‘medical nature unknown’ call advising of a man lying on the ground.

Officers were patrolling the area at the time of the call and were able to immediately locate him lying in the front yard of a home. He appeared to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers checked but found no signs of life. When emergency responders arrived a short time later they declared him dead.

This shooting happened across the street from J’s Fish & Chicken, where police responded to a shooting Tuesday. They are investigating whether the shootings are related.

Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel have responded to the scene for processing and gathering evidence, as well as speaking with any potential witnesses.

Detectives do not currently have any persons of interest in police custody and this investigation is considered ongoing.

If anyone was in or around the area at this time and saw or heard anything they are asked to contact Homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS there is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline.

