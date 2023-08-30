KC Crime Stoppers: Miguel Contreras

Aging & Style
Miguel Contreras is wanted on a failure to appear in court warrant for sex offender...
Miguel Contreras is wanted on a failure to appear in court warrant for sex offender registration violation.(KC Crime Stoppers)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Miguel Contreras, 29, is wanted on a Barton County, Missouri, Warrant for a Sex Offender Registration Violation.

According to KC Crime Stoppers, Contreras’ last known address was near 16th and Campbell streets in Kansas City, Missouri, but his current whereabouts are unknown. He is wanted on a failure to appear in court warrant for sex offender registration violation.

Contreras is described as a white man, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 230 pounds. He is bald, has brown eyes and tattoos on his arms and left wrist.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $2,000 is offered and all calls are anonymous.

