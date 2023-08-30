Kansas City will have new option for Halloween fun this year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Treetop Adventures in Swope Park will soon turn into an adventure of “Haunted Trails.”

The Kansas City Parks Board approved a plan earlier this month allowing Go Ape Treetop Adventures to pull out all the stops for Halloween this season.

Go Ape plans to decorate its Treetop Challenge Course with Halloween décor and also offer walks through the haunted woods nearby.

Haunted Trails will be in addition to “Frights at Height” and “Nights and Heights” experience. The night experience takes place in the dark with the course illuminated.

Pricing for Haunted trails is $14.95 a person. Go Ape said its booking portal for the attraction should open in the next few days.

Children must be at least 10 years old and stand 4′7″ to be allowed on the Treetop Adventure area. Younger children are allowed on the Treetop Journey.

The maximum weight is 285 pounds. Adult supervision is required for children age 10 to 15. Gloves are also required.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.