Halloween Haunt at Worlds of Fun has new admission, security policies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Worlds of Fun is working to transform the popular Kansas City attraction into a haunting good time.

Halloween Haunt opens Sept. 15. This year the Halloween tradition has some new requirements.

This year guests are required to buy a separate ticket for Halloween Haunt. Until this year the Halloween event was included with a Season Pass or daily admission ticket. The park will offer a combo ticket that includes daily admission and Halloween Haunt. Anyone who buys the combo ticket is required to leave the park and re-enter for Halloween Haunt.

There are also safety protocols in place that may be new for some visitors. They include security guards wearing body cameras. The body cams will be used in addition to surveillance cameras that are around the park as part of the amusement park’s security program, according to the park.

Several new security rules were implemented earlier this year after the park had issues with large, disruptive, crowds. This is the first time the rules will be in place for Halloween Haunt.

The rules include anyone 15 years old or younger is required to be with a chaperone while in the park for Halloween Haunt. The chaperone must be at least 21 years old, show a valid photo ID at entry, and stay in the park during the entire visit. One chaperone can only be in charge of 10 or fewer younger guests.

Worlds of Fun says anyone 15 or younger who is inside the park without an adult may be told to leave. The amusement park also warns that parents and guardians could be held legally liable for the behavior and actions of their children while at Worlds of Fun.

The attraction is also implementing a clear bag policy, similar to the one used by the NFL at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Only clear plastic bags that are smaller than 12″ x 12″ x 6″ or non-clear wristlets or clutches smaller than 5″x 8″x 2″ are allowed at Halloween Haunt. All bags are subject to search prior to entry.

CODE OF CONDUCT

Worlds of Fun’s code of conduct will also be enforced during Halloween Haunt.

The park says the following is not allowed at Worlds of Fun:

No re-entry after 6:00 PM

No costumes or face paint on guests 12 and older will be permitted into the park

No disruptive behavior and/or profanity

No running and/or horseplay throughout the park

No line jumping

No loitering or gathering in groups that could block or impede traffic on the walkways

No offensive clothing including profanity, nudity, or drug-related language or graphics

No entry into unauthorized areas

Guests are encouraged to report any violations of the Guest Code of Conduct or suspicious activity to the nearest Worlds of Fun employee.

Halloween Haunt Tickets are now on sale and start at $40 per person if bought online.

