Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Jackson County Sheriff wins lawsuit regarding unauthorized pay raises

(AP Newsroom)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A judge has ruled in favor of Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte in a case involving raise requests for employees of the Sheriff’s Office.

In October of 2022, West Central, Missouri Regional Lodge #50 of the Fraternal Order of Police asked the Jackson County Legislature to approve raises for a portion of the county’s associates employed by the Sheriff’s Office. The Legislature approved the request in a move that Sheriff Forte expressed concerns for.

Forte said in an open legislative meeting that he supported raises for all of his staff but said the requests were made through improper channels and would not be applied to all his associates in a fair manner. After members of the FOP received a cost-of-living adjustment in December of 2022 -- along with all Jackson County associates -- the FOP filed a lawsuit in January 2023 against Forte and two Jackson County associates for not implementing the Legislature-approved raises.

“I am extremely pleased with the Court’s decision,” Forte said in a release Wednesday. “I look forward to working in collaboration with the collective bargaining group in the future. In addition, I am hopeful the FOP is respectful enough to work with me rather than reaching out to other elected officials who have no authority to grant them salary increases.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
KC’s Legends Field to be transformed into World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette celebrates after scoring during the...
Chiefs preseason star traded to Carolina Panthers for conditional pick swap
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele throws during the first half of an NFL preseason...
Chiefs release list of cuts as roster is trimmed to 53 players
Gennice Walker, born in 1970, is being held in Kansas City before her extradition to Nevada.
KC woman arrested for burying elderly father in backyard, stealing his identity
FILE — Garth Brooks will hold a press conference at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
WATCH: Garth Brooks makes ‘major announcement’ at Kauffman Stadium

Latest News

More than 500 properties are assessed at the same value--$356,270
State Auditor addresses ‘red flags’ he sees in Jackson County property assessment
People kayak past an abandon vehicle in the intersection of Boca Ciega Drive and Pasadena...
LIVE: Idalia weakens to a tropical storm after slamming Florida as a powerful hurricane
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. park in Kansas City, Mo.
Planned pedestrian bridge to Patrick Mahomes-built playground moves forward
FILE — Anyone who sees a man covered in blood running around has been advised to call police.
Police searching for man believed to be involved in shooting, car theft