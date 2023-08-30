Jackson County Sheriff wins lawsuit regarding unauthorized pay raises

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A judge has ruled in favor of Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte in a case involving raise requests for employees of the Sheriff’s Office.

In October of 2022, West Central, Missouri Regional Lodge #50 of the Fraternal Order of Police asked the Jackson County Legislature to approve raises for a portion of the county’s associates employed by the Sheriff’s Office. The Legislature approved the request in a move that Sheriff Forte expressed concerns for.

Forte said in an open legislative meeting that he supported raises for all of his staff but said the requests were made through improper channels and would not be applied to all his associates in a fair manner. After members of the FOP received a cost-of-living adjustment in December of 2022 -- along with all Jackson County associates -- the FOP filed a lawsuit in January 2023 against Forte and two Jackson County associates for not implementing the Legislature-approved raises.

“I am extremely pleased with the Court’s decision,” Forte said in a release Wednesday. “I look forward to working in collaboration with the collective bargaining group in the future. In addition, I am hopeful the FOP is respectful enough to work with me rather than reaching out to other elected officials who have no authority to grant them salary increases.”

