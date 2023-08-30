Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: A seasonably warm Wednesday with some sizzling temps ahead for the holiday weekend

A seasonably warm Wednesday with some sizzling temps ahead for the holiday weekend
By Greg Bennett
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A stabilized air mass remains over the central plains today as we continue to monitor a ridge of high pressure from the desert southwest. Seasonable conditions are expected through this morning and into the dayside as temperatures rise from the middle and upper 60s expected this morning into the lower end middle 80s by this afternoon with mainly clear to partly sunny skies. Air quality has been a concern due to several fires within the region further north. Smoke has been billowing into the area since yesterday afternoon and we may have to deal with the same situation today. This morning’s air quality is moderate but we anticipate it unhealthy for sensitive groups into the dayside. Hurricane Idalia continues to impact the state of Florida and the southeast as it tracks for the Atlantic coastal areas of the Carolinas. From here on this tropical system, only limits moisture content in our atmosphere. The next major weather feature is this range of high-pressure that comes from the desert southwest. By Friday afternoon temperatures are expected to increase to the upper 80s and lower 90s and by the weekend, lower 90s to middle 90s will stretch across the Missouri River Valley. That being said, due to the lack of moisture content in the atmosphere, heat indices are going to be rather close to the actual air temperature. Peak heat is expected on Labor Day afternoon around 95° with a feel-like temperature around 100°. This should keep us out of range of excessive heat criteria which allows us to lift the weather alert from the forecast.

Kauffman Stadium First-Pitch
Kauffman Stadium First-Pitch(KCTV 5)

Rain chances are still picking up in the forecast mid next week but the models still have not agreed entirely. The data itself is still looking isolated and not a broad opportunity for wet weather. So at this time, rain chances remain around 20% starting Tuesday of next week into Thursday.

To get the latest weather updates sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 Weather app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
KC’s Legends Field to be transformed into World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette celebrates after scoring during the...
Chiefs preseason star traded to Carolina Panthers for conditional pick swap
Gennice Walker, born in 1970, is being held in Kansas City before her extradition to Nevada.
KC woman arrested for burying elderly father in backyard, stealing his identity
FILE — Garth Brooks will hold a press conference at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
WATCH: Garth Brooks makes ‘major announcement’ at Kauffman Stadium
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele throws during the first half of an NFL preseason...
Chiefs release list of cuts as roster is trimmed to 53 players

Latest News

A seasonably warm Wednesday with some sizzling temps ahead for the holiday weekend
A seasonably warm Wednesday with some sizzling temps ahead for the holiday weekend
Temps vs. heat index
FORECAST: Staying pretty warm through next week with a few isolated rain and storm chances
FORECAST: Staying pretty warm through next week with a few isolated rain and storm chances
FORECAST: Staying pretty warm through next week with a few isolated rain and storm chances