FORECAST: A seasonably warm Wednesday with some sizzling temps ahead for the holiday weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A stabilized air mass remains over the central plains today as we continue to monitor a ridge of high pressure from the desert southwest. Seasonable conditions are expected through this morning and into the dayside as temperatures rise from the middle and upper 60s expected this morning into the lower end middle 80s by this afternoon with mainly clear to partly sunny skies. Air quality has been a concern due to several fires within the region further north. Smoke has been billowing into the area since yesterday afternoon and we may have to deal with the same situation today. This morning’s air quality is moderate but we anticipate it unhealthy for sensitive groups into the dayside. Hurricane Idalia continues to impact the state of Florida and the southeast as it tracks for the Atlantic coastal areas of the Carolinas. From here on this tropical system, only limits moisture content in our atmosphere. The next major weather feature is this range of high-pressure that comes from the desert southwest. By Friday afternoon temperatures are expected to increase to the upper 80s and lower 90s and by the weekend, lower 90s to middle 90s will stretch across the Missouri River Valley. That being said, due to the lack of moisture content in the atmosphere, heat indices are going to be rather close to the actual air temperature. Peak heat is expected on Labor Day afternoon around 95° with a feel-like temperature around 100°. This should keep us out of range of excessive heat criteria which allows us to lift the weather alert from the forecast.

Rain chances are still picking up in the forecast mid next week but the models still have not agreed entirely. The data itself is still looking isolated and not a broad opportunity for wet weather. So at this time, rain chances remain around 20% starting Tuesday of next week into Thursday.

