FORECAST: Humidity remains low with gradual warming toward end of week

What a great way to end August! Temperatures will be incredibly pleasant yet again for our Wednesday evening as humidity levels stay low. We are looking pretty cool overnight into early Thursday morning with lows dropping to the upper 50s. Expect plenty of sunshine again on Thursday with lower 80s across the board. Enjoy this as we gradually warm up through the end of the week and into the weekend. Friday will feature highs in the mid to upper 80s. I will say, Friday night lights will be a bit warm around kickoff but turn into a solid evening as the sun sets.

Saturday is when the higher heat returns. Expect lower 90s Saturday and lower to mid 90s on Sunday. This stretch of heat will not be near as intense as the last one, and we can thank lower humidity levels for that. Our heat indices (feels-like temperatures) each day will be close to our actual air temperatures. I do not see heat indices exceeding 100 degrees. The overall pattern keeps us a bit warm through the first 10 days of September, with many days in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Rain chances look slim right now, but we could maybe see a shower or storm through the middle part of next week. The moral of the story, the sprinklers will get some good use here in the near future.

