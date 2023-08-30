Aging & Style
Ford recalls certain Super Duty trucks over potential axle problem

Some Ford Super Duty trucks are being recalled over an axle issue.
Some Ford Super Duty trucks are being recalled over an axle issue.(Source: Ford Motor Co.)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Auto giant Ford has recalled almost 42,000 Super Duty F-250 and F-350 trucks because a left rear axle shaft may break and increase the risk of a crash.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the recall covers certain 2023 vehicles with single rear wheels and a 10.5-inch rear axle shaft.

According to the NHTSA, that shaft “may have been improperly heat-treated” during manufacturing.

The agency says if the axle shaft is broken, it can cause a “loss of drive power or vehicle rollaway” when the truck is in park.

Vehicle owners can search the NHTSA database for new recalls using the vehicle identification number to see if the recall covers their vehicle.

Ford will send notification letters to owners of affected vehicles by Oct. 16.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

