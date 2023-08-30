Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Fairway raises money for family of fallen officer Jonah Oswald

The City of Fairway is selling t-shirts to raise money for the family of fallen Officer Jonah...
The City of Fairway is selling t-shirts to raise money for the family of fallen Officer Jonah Oswald. The 29-year-old died in a shooting on Aug. 7, 2023.(City of Fairway)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) - Nearly a month after Fairway police officer Jonah Oswald died in a shooting, the city is raising money for his family.

The City of Fairway announced it is selling t-shirts with proceeds benefiting Oswald’s family.

Each t-shirt is charcoal grey. The front says “Fairway” with a blue ribbon tied around a tree. The back includes Office Oswald’s Badge #5801.

Each t-shirt costs $25. Orders made by Sept. 1 will be ready for pickup at Fairway City Hall starting Sept. 11, during normal business hours.

ALSO READ: Wyandotte County DA determines officer justified in shooting, killing man

Anyone who wishes to contribute to to the fund without buying a t-shirt can do so through Fairway Parks and Rec online.

The 29-year-old officer died Aug. 7 from injuries he suffered the day before during a shooting. He was honored during a celebration of life a week later.

Officer Oswald was a four-year veteran of the FPD and leaves behind a wife and two young children.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
KC’s Legends Field to be transformed into World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette celebrates after scoring during the...
Chiefs preseason star traded to Carolina Panthers for conditional pick swap
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele throws during the first half of an NFL preseason...
Chiefs release list of cuts as roster is trimmed to 53 players
Gennice Walker, born in 1970, is being held in Kansas City before her extradition to Nevada.
KC woman arrested for burying elderly father in backyard, stealing his identity
FILE — Garth Brooks will hold a press conference at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
WATCH: Garth Brooks makes ‘major announcement’ at Kauffman Stadium

Latest News

People kayak past an abandon vehicle in the intersection of Boca Ciega Drive and Pasadena...
LIVE: Idalia weakens to a tropical storm after slamming Florida as a powerful hurricane
FILE — Anyone who sees a man covered in blood running around has been advised to call police.
Police searching for man believed to be involved in shooting, car theft
The man accused of killing 19-year-old Zaiylah Bronson and her unborn son has been charged with...
Man charged with capital murder in death of 19-year-old woman, unborn child
Traveling for Labor Day? How Hurricane Idalia may impact your plans