Fairway raises money for family of fallen officer Jonah Oswald

FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) - Nearly a month after Fairway police officer Jonah Oswald died in a shooting, the city is raising money for his family.

The City of Fairway announced it is selling t-shirts with proceeds benefiting Oswald’s family.

Each t-shirt is charcoal grey. The front says “Fairway” with a blue ribbon tied around a tree. The back includes Office Oswald’s Badge #5801.

Each t-shirt costs $25. Orders made by Sept. 1 will be ready for pickup at Fairway City Hall starting Sept. 11, during normal business hours.

Anyone who wishes to contribute to to the fund without buying a t-shirt can do so through Fairway Parks and Rec online.

On behalf of Chief Thurlo and the Fairway Police Department, the City of Fairway would like to express its true appreciation of the outpouring of support and condolences regarding Officer Oswald’s death.

The 29-year-old officer died Aug. 7 from injuries he suffered the day before during a shooting. He was honored during a celebration of life a week later.

Officer Oswald was a four-year veteran of the FPD and leaves behind a wife and two young children.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.