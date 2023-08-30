Fairway raises money for family of fallen officer Jonah Oswald
FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) - Nearly a month after Fairway police officer Jonah Oswald died in a shooting, the city is raising money for his family.
The City of Fairway announced it is selling t-shirts with proceeds benefiting Oswald’s family.
Each t-shirt is charcoal grey. The front says “Fairway” with a blue ribbon tied around a tree. The back includes Office Oswald’s Badge #5801.
Each t-shirt costs $25. Orders made by Sept. 1 will be ready for pickup at Fairway City Hall starting Sept. 11, during normal business hours.
Anyone who wishes to contribute to to the fund without buying a t-shirt can do so through Fairway Parks and Rec online.
The 29-year-old officer died Aug. 7 from injuries he suffered the day before during a shooting. He was honored during a celebration of life a week later.
Officer Oswald was a four-year veteran of the FPD and leaves behind a wife and two young children.
