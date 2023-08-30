Construction continues on KC Wheel, set to transform Kansas City’s skyline

Aging & Style
By Jiani Navarro
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Excitement is in the air as construction continues on the Ferris wheel set to redefine the Kansas City skyline.

At the future sight of the KC Wheel at Pennway Point you can see parts of the wheel laid out, ready to be built.

Over the next few weeks, Kansas Citians will start to see the wheel go up into the skyline.

“We’ll see the central axel go in and then you’ll start to see the spokes and the ring beam start to form the wheel, a little bit more every day,” said Karyn wilder, vice president, icon experience.

Once it’s done, it will stand at an impressive 150 feet tall with 36 enclosed climate-controlled gondolas for guests to ride and will be open 365 days of the year, rain, or shine.

“The wheel brings a bright light to the skyline,” she said.

Nestled between Pershing Road and Pennway Point, the KC Wheel will have remarkable views of KC’s skyline, landmarks, and bustling streets.

Wilder, who oversees the day-to-day operations, said the whole park will be a place where lasting memories are made.

“We can do engagements on the wheel; we can do weddings on the wheel, and we also do gender reveals,” said Wilder, “the wheel park can be available for company buy-outs, family reunions, anything you can think of we can work together to make it work.”

Along with the KC Wheel there will also be a mini golf area, Pennway Putt, and a place to grab a bite to eat at the Wheelhouse.

“You’re going to have a variety of things for all ages, it’s a great place to bring your family out,” she said.

Developers, ICON Experience have also built Ferris wheels in St. Louis and Washington D.C. They said they think it will be a success here in THE CITY OF FOUNTAINS.

“It’s going to be wildly successful, people come out and they see the lights and enjoy,” said Wilder.

Wilder said the wheel will be ready for riders by the end of the year.

“It’s exciting and its fun and Kansas City will embrace the wheel as a new icon for Kansas City.”

The park is currently hiring full-time, part-time, and seasonal workers and is looking to fill around 100 positions.

To apply click here --- https://www.kcwheel.com/jobs

