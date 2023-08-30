Community members to voice opposition of KCPD detective Eric DeValkenaere pardon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Community members are set to meet today in front of Charles Evans Whittaker Federal Courthouse at noon, hoping to stop a potential pardon in the Show Me State. The group said they are starting a campaign to oppose Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s plan to pardon Eric DeValkenaere.

Members said they have support from city representatives including Mayor Quinton Lucas and Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.

The former KCPD detective was convicted of second-degree manslaughter and armed criminal action in November 2021 and later sentenced to six years in prison. He has remained free on bond while the appeal is pending.

Case History

Lamb was shot by DeValkenaere as he was backing a truck into a garage at his home. DeValkanaere’s legal team argued he and his partner were doing their jobs, following up on reports Lamb’s vehicle had been chasing another car through town.

During the trial, the judge ruled that the chase had ended and DeValkenaere and his partner did not have a warrant, probable cause, or permission to be on private property where the shooting happened. DeValkenaere’s attorney argued that he shot Lamb because Lamb reached for a gun and DeValkenaere was worried about his partner.

In the letter to the governor, Baker argued that DeValkenaere was fairly convicted and sentenced under Missouri law; a pardon would subvert the rule of law, and the appellate process has not yet concluded.

Community Response

“It’s always very political,” said Merlon Ragland, a close friend of Lamb’s family. “It’s very political. It’s saddening because the community already has a distrust of police.”

Local faith leaders gathered outside the Jackson County Courthouse on Tuesday afternoon clearly disappointed and disgusted with any potential pardon.

“I know he (Parson) has a law enforcement background but he’s not here in Kansas City,” said Reverend Emanuel Cleaver III. “He’s going to widen the gap between minority communities and law enforcement.”

Cameron Lamb’s family was present at the protest but did not speak. They simply prayed.

In June 2023, KCTV5 reached out to DeValkenaere’s attorney to see if a pardon had been officially discussed or filed. We have not had a response.

