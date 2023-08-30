‘On cloud nine’: Marijuana microbusiness hopefuls learn their fate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Forty-eight people in Missouri just got lucky. This week, the state revealed who won the randomly drawn lottery for marijuana microbusiness licenses.

One of the winners is James Ryan.

“At first it was shock,” he said of finding out on Monday, “just kind of staring at my phone for a minute. And then I was very excited. I’ve been on cloud nine ever since.”

The lottery results were published randomly assigned IDs only, not names, to protect confidentiality. The odds of being picked weren’t as low as for the actual lottery, but there were very few recipients.

The state constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana was written to allow just two dispensaries and four wholesale operations per Congressional District. Based on the number of applicants in the Fifth District -- which encompasses the most populous part of the Kansas City Metro -- the odds were 1 percent for dispensaries and 8 percent for wholesale. Ryan’s ID number appeared as the first pick on the lottery list for wholesale licenses.

“I mean, I’ve been going for the Mega Millions and didn’t win anything there,” joked Ryan. “This is better than that, though. I’m very happy with it.”

He met KCTV5 wearing a t-shirt with his business name: Higher Love. As he tells it, he was driving around, thinking about his hopes of starting a cannabis business, when he heard the Steve Winwood song of the same name. It clicked. He had the shirts made way back when medical marijuana became legal. He didn’t have the funds to jump in when medical marijuana was legalized. The microbusiness option opened the door for him.

The microbusiness component is a new addition meant to open the market up to marginalized individuals and those who didn’t have the money to start up when the industry began with medical weed. There was some criticism back then about big players with connections in other states dominating.

A licensed wholesale microbusiness can grow up to 250 plants and make infused products. Ryan’s niche is the latter.

“I just love cooking and cannabis, so I combined the two and it kind of snowballed into where we’re at right now,” he said.

He’s been making artisan CBD baked goods for about 5 years now. The Higher Love Instagram page is filled with photo-worthy seasonal cake creations, even gluten-free options. He wants to fill a gap by going beyond gummies, chips and drinks.

Getting your number picked in the lottery is not a guarantee of a license. The state still needs to review applications from the top lottery pick down to make sure the applicants qualify.

Some examples of qualifications include any of the following:

Having a net worth of less than $250,000 and income of less than $34,000 (250% of the federal poverty level).

Being a veteran with a service-connected disability.

Being a graduate of a non-accredited school district.

Having a non-violent marijuana arrest prior to December 2021 or having a parent or spouse with one.

Ryan will know by October whether he’s approved.

“It is a dream come true,” he said. “I’ve thought about that in my mind, if I would get to this point, and it just keeps bringing me to every goal that I want to hit. [I’m] just going to keep crushing this.”

If any of the lottery winners are rejected, the next in line has a chance.

The application fee was $1,500 to apply. That’s about a quarter of what the big players had to pony up back when it all started. For the microbusinesses, that fee is refundable if they are rejected.

