Children’s Mercy Hospital receives notice to stop gender-affirming care to minors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri Attorney General’s office puts a Kansas City hospital, and others across the state, on notice.

AG Andrew Bailey’s office said Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City is one of the hospitals that received the letter, dated Aug. 28, 2023.

The letter warns the health providers to “immediately cease and desist performing gender transition surgeries” and other “experimental treatment” on minors.

For transgender adults who transitioned as a minor, this is especially disappointing news.

Landon Patterson, 25, is a transgender woman and started going to Children’s Mercy when she was 16 years old.

“They evaluated me and asked me questions and reassured me this is what I want to do and told me the effects of what it was going to do,” Patterson said. “Then I started puberty blockers and estrogen patches.”

According to the date on the letter, the AG’s office sent it just hours after a new Missouri law restricting the access of gender-affirming health care took effect Monday.

2023-08-28-letter-on-sb49 by Greg Dailey on Scribd

The other hospitals that received the notice are Washington University, Southampton Health Care, and Planned Parenthood in St. Louis. Planned Parenthood Great Plains, and AIDS Project of the Ozarks in Springfield, according to the AG’s office.

The people of Missouri have spoken decisively on this issue through their elected representatives, and the courts, after a full evidentiary hearing, have declined to enjoin the law. The time for experimenting on Missouri’s children is over.

Patterson said it’s unfortunate the laws changed as she said ages 16 and 17 are pivotal growing years.

“I really really wanted to start this journey for me, especially because I was in high school, because that’s when you start hitting puberty and that’s when you start getting facial hair, maybe getting taller, I was becoming very uncomfortable,” Patterson said.

Children’s Mercy Hospital released the following statement about the notice.

Children’s Mercy is complying with the new law. The care, privacy, and wellbeing of the patients we serve remains our top priority. We acknowledge receipt of the letter published by the Attorney General.

LGBTQ+ advocates who sued to overturn the health care law say they were dealt a blow last week when a judge allowed the law to take effect as the court challenge proceeds.

Patterson said she encourages young teens to keep their head up amongst the law change.

“I encourage them to not give up,” Patterson said. “There’s light at the end of the tunnel, and if you have to be 18 to start physically transitioning, it doesn’t mean that you have to be to socially transition.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.