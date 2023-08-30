Chiefs announce plans for Red Wednesday, opening week festivities

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The defending Super Bowl champions open their 2023 campaign at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 7. But in the days leading up to the team’s first game, the Kansas City Chiefs colors will be out and about.

Because the Chiefs kick off their season on a Thursday, the traditional Red Friday celebration will be made into a Red Wednesday.

Once again, the organization will sell a limited-edition commemorative flag for a minimum donation of $5 to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City.

The flag will feature a design commemorating the Super Bowl LVII win. It will be available for purchase at more than 135 Kansas City- and St. Joseph-area McDonald’s restaurants, Kansas City-area Hy-Vee locations and at street corners and other public locations throughout the metro area.

Other season kickoff events include:

First Fridays with the Chiefs – Friday, Sept. 1. The Chiefs will hold The Chiefs will hold the final Champions Tour stop of the offseason in the Crossroads District from 5-9 p.m., and the Kingdom Cruiser bus will be at the corner of 19th and Wyandotte streets, as well as the club’s Super Bowl LVII Lombardi Trophy available for photos at Mildred’s Food + Drink.

Chiefs Mural – Friday, Sept. 1. Kansas City Art Institute alum Phil “Sike Style” Shafer has designed and painted a new custom “How ‘Bout Those Chiefs” mural near the 18th and Locust streets in the Crossroads District, and fans are encouraged to take photos and share on their social accounts for Red Wednesday.

Flag Sales – Wednesday, Sept. 6. The flag sales begin benefitting the Ronald McDonald House of Kansas City.

Red Wednesday Run presented by GEHA – Wednesday, Sept. 6. The virtual 5K is set for Red Wednesday, but participants can run any time prior to Sunday, Oct. 1 once The virtual 5K is set for Red Wednesday, but participants can run any time prior to Sunday, Oct. 1 once they have registered . All registrants will receive this year’s special edition Red Wednesday flag benefiting RMHC-KC and a Red Wednesday Run t-shirt, a GEHA wellness pack and a 30-day all-access pass redeemable at either Chiefs Fit location, as well as the option to add on an exclusive athletic pullover to their race registration.

World’s Largest Tailgate – Thursday, September 7. Expect to see some Expect to see some Chiefs-themed Bud Light cases at the show. The event is described as a virtual tailgate and concert experience. It will be hosted from the Ford Tailgate District outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The event will be streamed on cell phones, living rooms, restaurants, and bars around the globe, according to organizers. The virtual show will be hosted by Kansas City-born YouTube stars, the Merrell Twins. Two Friends will play during the event. Appearances by Tabitha Swatosh, Donna Kelce, Heidi Gardner, and other Chiefs legends and stars with ties to Chiefs Kingdom are planned.

