Arrowhead food tour: new concessions, fan-focused technologies unveiled
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the Chiefs prepare for their September 7 season opener, Arrowhead Stadium is making some exciting taste and technology additions that should make this year’s fan experience the best yet.
New Food
General Concessions
- Bacon Cheeseburger Fries: Crinkle-cut fries topped with ground beef, chopped pickles, bacon, diced tomatoes, white cheese sauce and drizzles of fry sauce
- Big Red Sandwich: Sliced prime black Angus brisket and coffee-brined pulled pork on a toasted brioche bun with pickles and BBQ sauce
- Loaded BBQ Tots: Golden tots with chopped brisket, smoked cheddar sauce, crema and fresh onion
Club Level
- Elote Nachos: Tortilla chips, elotes, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and green onions
- Bone-In Beef Short Rib Sandwich: Pepper jack cheese, crispy onion straws and spicy BBQ sauce
- Tailgater Dog: Foot-long hot dog topped with nacho cheese and Flaming Hot Cheetos
New Technology
General Concessions
- Kingdom Grill (Zippin)
- “Revolutionizing the concessions purchasing process, our autonomous store, powered by Zippin, allows fans to skip the checkout line by presenting a card, tap or mobile payment at the entry, grab the items they want, such as hamburgers, chicken tenders, and hot dogs, and simply exit the store when ready– no checkout needed.”
- Available in section 127.
- Walk Thru Bru (Tapin2)
- “Guests can self-serve a wide variety of products and check out faster than a traditional beer portable with Tapin2 self-checkout kiosks.”
- Available in sections 129, 310 and 333.
- Kingdom Classics (Mashgin)
- “Mashgin creates express self-checkout kiosks that use computer vision to scan multiple items at once without barcodes, reducing the time consumers spend waiting in checkout lines. Fans can pace the items they wish to purchase on the Mashgin unit, where they are scanned simultaneously for quick payment.”
- Available in sections 101 and 118.
Club Level
- Kingdom Market- Automated Self-Checkout Markets
- “Club spaces will feature five automated self-checkout markets designed to get fans back to the action quickly. Offerings will include a wide selection of beverages and game-day snacks. Self-checkout terminals recognize and scan items for a fast and convenient experience.
- Available in sections 201, 208, 218, 231 and 241.
- Self-Service Kiosks
- “Fans will place their orders at touchscreen kiosks and then proceed to the checkout area to receive their order.”
- Available in sections 204, 210, 215, 220, 228, 238 and 244.
- Flame Grill Market- Autonomous Walkout Market
- “Unveiling at the opening game of the season will be Levy’s first fully autonomous shopping experience on the club level. Fans will have the ability to shop in the market at their leisure. After selecting the items they wish to purchase they just walk out of the location, all while skipping any form of a traditional checkout process.”
- Available in section 223.
FAQs
- Kingdom Grill (Zippin) checkout
- Does it use facial recognition technology? No. According to Arrowhead representatives, the cameras are simply tracking body movements, not faces.
- If I pick something up, do I have to buy it? No. The cameras can tell when items are returned to a shelf in the same way they can tell when an item is picked up.
- How do I know what I was charged for? There are QR codes available at Kingdom Grill that customers can scan to view their receipts.
- What if I’m wrongly charged for something? Charges can be disputed using a customer’s receipt and the associated video footage. The technology has already been tested at several events and has been proven successful.
- What if I’m unsure how to use the new, self-serve technologies?
- Arrowhead staff will be present at every self-serve station to ensure that customers are comfortable using the technology and that the flow of customers remains efficient.
