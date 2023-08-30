Arrowhead food tour: new concessions, fan-focused technologies unveiled

By Zoë Shriner
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the Chiefs prepare for their September 7 season opener, Arrowhead Stadium is making some exciting taste and technology additions that should make this year’s fan experience the best yet.

Chiefs announce plans for Red Wednesday, opening week festivities

New Food

General Concessions

  • Bacon Cheeseburger Fries: Crinkle-cut fries topped with ground beef, chopped pickles, bacon, diced tomatoes, white cheese sauce and drizzles of fry sauce
  • Big Red Sandwich: Sliced prime black Angus brisket and coffee-brined pulled pork on a toasted brioche bun with pickles and BBQ sauce
  • Loaded BBQ Tots: Golden tots with chopped brisket, smoked cheddar sauce, crema and fresh onion
The bacon cheeseburger fries, loaded BBQ tots and Big Red sandwich will be available for...
The bacon cheeseburger fries, loaded BBQ tots and Big Red sandwich will be available for general concessions starting in 2023.(KCTV5)

Club Level

  • Elote Nachos: Tortilla chips, elotes, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and green onions
  • Bone-In Beef Short Rib Sandwich: Pepper jack cheese, crispy onion straws and spicy BBQ sauce
  • Tailgater Dog: Foot-long hot dog topped with nacho cheese and Flaming Hot Cheetos
The bone-in beef short rib sandwich, elote nachos and tailgater dog are available to club-level...
The bone-in beef short rib sandwich, elote nachos and tailgater dog are available to club-level fans starting in fall 2023.(KCTV5)

New Technology

General Concessions

  • Kingdom Grill (Zippin)
    • “Revolutionizing the concessions purchasing process, our autonomous store, powered by Zippin, allows fans to skip the checkout line by presenting a card, tap or mobile payment at the entry, grab the items they want, such as hamburgers, chicken tenders, and hot dogs, and simply exit the store when ready– no checkout needed.”
    • Available in section 127.
  • Walk Thru Bru (Tapin2)
    • “Guests can self-serve a wide variety of products and check out faster than a traditional beer portable with Tapin2 self-checkout kiosks.”
    • Available in sections 129, 310 and 333.
  • Kingdom Classics (Mashgin)
    • “Mashgin creates express self-checkout kiosks that use computer vision to scan multiple items at once without barcodes, reducing the time consumers spend waiting in checkout lines. Fans can pace the items they wish to purchase on the Mashgin unit, where they are scanned simultaneously for quick payment.”
    • Available in sections 101 and 118.

Club Level

  • Kingdom Market- Automated Self-Checkout Markets
    • “Club spaces will feature five automated self-checkout markets designed to get fans back to the action quickly. Offerings will include a wide selection of beverages and game-day snacks. Self-checkout terminals recognize and scan items for a fast and convenient experience.
    • Available in sections 201, 208, 218, 231 and 241.
  • Self-Service Kiosks
    • “Fans will place their orders at touchscreen kiosks and then proceed to the checkout area to receive their order.”
    • Available in sections 204, 210, 215, 220, 228, 238 and 244.
  • Flame Grill Market- Autonomous Walkout Market
    • “Unveiling at the opening game of the season will be Levy’s first fully autonomous shopping experience on the club level. Fans will have the ability to shop in the market at their leisure. After selecting the items they wish to purchase they just walk out of the location, all while skipping any form of a traditional checkout process.”
    • Available in section 223.

FAQs

  • Kingdom Grill (Zippin) checkout
    • Does it use facial recognition technology? No. According to Arrowhead representatives, the cameras are simply tracking body movements, not faces.
    • If I pick something up, do I have to buy it? No. The cameras can tell when items are returned to a shelf in the same way they can tell when an item is picked up.
    • How do I know what I was charged for? There are QR codes available at Kingdom Grill that customers can scan to view their receipts.
    • What if I’m wrongly charged for something? Charges can be disputed using a customer’s receipt and the associated video footage. The technology has already been tested at several events and has been proven successful.
  • What if I’m unsure how to use the new, self-serve technologies?
    • Arrowhead staff will be present at every self-serve station to ensure that customers are comfortable using the technology and that the flow of customers remains efficient.
To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Entertainment

At the future sight of the KC Wheel at Pennway Point you can see parts of the wheel laid out,...

Construction continues on KC Wheel, set to transform Kansas City’s skyline

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Jiani Navarro
At the future sight of the KC Wheel at Pennway Point you can see parts of the wheel laid out, ready to be built.

KCTV5 Investigates

A stack of the latest weekly edition of the Marion County Record sits in the back of the...

Kansas reporter files first federal lawsuit after newspaper raid

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Heidi Schmidt
Kansas reporter for the Marion County Record files a federal lawsuit against Police Chief Gideon Cody.

National

People kayak past an abandon vehicle in the intersection of Boca Ciega Drive and Pasadena...

LIVE: Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press and DANIEL KOZIN Associated Press
More than 330,000 customers in Florida and Georgia were without electricity while rushing water covered streets near the coast.

News

Leavenworth man receives multiple life sentences for child sex crimes

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Gabe Swartz
A 40-year-old Leavenworth man received multiple life sentences for charges related to child sex crimes and soliciting to have his victims murdered.

Latest News

News

Arrowhead food tour: new concessions, fan-focused technologies unveiled

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

News

More than 500 properties are assessed at the same value--$356,270

State Auditor addresses ‘red flags’ he sees in Jackson County property assessment

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cyndi Fahrlander and Angie Ricono
Jackson County’s recent tax assessment will be getting a closer look from Missouri State auditor Scott Fitzpatrick.

News

Jackson County Sheriff wins lawsuit regarding unauthorized pay raises

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCTV5 Staff
A judge has ruled in favor of Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte in a case involving raise requests for employees of the Sheriff’s Office.

News

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. park in Kansas City, Mo.

Planned pedestrian bridge to Patrick Mahomes-built playground moves forward

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heidi Schmidt
Kansas City, Missouri Parks Board moves forward with process to build a pedestrian bridge to Dr. MLK Jr. park.

News

FILE — Anyone who sees a man covered in blood running around has been advised to call police.

Police searching for man believed to be involved in shooting, car theft

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCTV5 Staff
Anyone who sees a man covered in blood running around has been advised to call police.

News

The City of Fairway is selling t-shirts to raise money for the family of fallen Officer Jonah...

Fairway raises money for family of fallen officer Jonah Oswald

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heidi Schmidt
Officer Jonah Oswald: Fairway, Kansas, is selling t-shirts to raise money for the fallen officer's family.