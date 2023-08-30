3 Degree Guarantee raises nearly $1,000 for Value Unconditional

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Storm Track 5 weather team has been working hard to keep our forecast as accurate as possible.

And last week, local nonprofit Value Unconditional received a check as part of our 3 Degree Guarantee.

Value Unconditional provides free restorative and advocacy services to adult victims and survivors of sexual violence, sex trafficking, and child abuse.

Each weekday during the 10 p.m. newscast the Storm Track 5 Weather Team will deliver a guaranteed forecast that includes the high temperature for Kansas City for the following day. Then each day on KCTV5 News at 6 p.m. they will compare the forecast high temperature to the actual high temperature reported at KCI.

ALSO READ: Value Unconditional: Local organization helps people move from trauma to triumph

Every time the forecast high temperature is within 3 degrees of the actual high, KCTV5 will donate $50 to a local charity. At the end of each month, KCTV5 will add up the total and present a check to the selected charity.

The Storm Track 5 weather team prides itself on accuracy and is excited to be helping those in Kansas City and surrounding areas. That way when we get it right, everyone wins!

Congrats to Value Unconditional on being our most recent recipient, receiving $950 for our forecast predictions in the month of July!

