Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

UPDATE: Police locate family of young girl found in Kansas City

Downtown Kansas City in January 2023.
Downtown Kansas City in January 2023.(City of Kansas City, Facebook)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCPD has located the family of a young girl found alone in Kansas City early Tuesday morning.

There is no word on what led to the child being found alone, but it is reported that she is safe.

Below is an earlier version of this story.

Law enforcement has asked the public for help in finding the family of a child.

The Kansas City Police Department reported that a juvenile was found near the intersection of 39th Street and Chelsea Avenue on Tuesday morning.

Anyone who has information or knows the child has been asked to contact the police department’s Juvenile Unit at (816) 234-5150 or 911.

ALSO READ: Preliminary hearing in Jackson Mahomes’ felony case delayed because judge has COVID-19

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fans' flags wave in the breeze before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and...
Kansas City Chiefs invite fans to ‘World’s Largest Tailgate’
FILE — A 35-year-old Raytown woman died from injuries in a Sunday morning car crash.
Raytown woman dies after being struck by vehicle that had driven off roadway
Pennway Point Rendering including KC Wheel set to open in Kansas City in fall of 2023.
KC Wheel: New entertainment destination to change KC skyline
Gennice Walker, born in 1970, is being held in Kansas City before her extradition to Nevada.
KC woman arrested for burying elderly father in backyard, stealing his identity
Missouri Highway Patrol said human remains found in Daviess County, Mo. in April have been...
Remains of Kansas City man, missing since 2020, identified

Latest News

Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
KC’s Legends Field to be transformed into World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village
Hyundai Hope On Wheels (Photo/Hyundai)
Children’s Mercy Hospital welcomes impactful donation
Children’s Mercy Hospital welcomes impactful donation
Children’s Mercy Hospital welcomes impactful donation
Garth Brooks launches Tailgate Radio from Kansas City.
Garth Brooks comes to Kansas City to launch Tailgate Radio
KC’s Legends Field to be transformed into World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village