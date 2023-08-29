Truck runs over pedestrian lying in alleyway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person is fighting for their life after being run over in an alleyway.

The call came on Monday night just before 9:30.

Kansas City Police found the individual at 2733 Belleview in Kansas City.

Investigators revealed that the pedestrian was lying in the middle of an alleyway.

The driver of a black Chevrolet Equinox was traveling southbound through the alleyway and did not see the person.

The Chevrolet struck and then ran over the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet is not hurt. The pedestrian is currently in extremely critical condition and the investigation is ongoing.

