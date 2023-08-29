Three-year mystery solved bring new questions

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A three-year mystery has been solved but another one begins, as many questions about this case remain unanswered.

“We miss his smile, he would just light the room and he just loved to make people laugh,” says Saundra Sheppard.

On May 10, 2020, Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Sheppard’s son Skylar Ware was missing.

At the time of his disappearance, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Ware may have been with someone named Chris in the Blue Springs area.

“I had moved to Florida and didn’t realize he was missing for a couple of months,” Sheppard told KCTV on Monday. “He was upset that I left, so I was not surprised to not hear from him and he (was) 25 so, I kind of gave him his space. When I reached out and never heard from him, I started to get worried.”

Sheppard said she began hearing rumors about her son being shot and killed, leading to even greater concern.

“I called the coroner’s office, I called hospitals, I did all the phone calls that a mother should never have to do,” she said.

Not a single trace of her son was found, so Sheppard filed a missing person complaint through KCPD back in August 2020.

For three years, family and friends were left wondering if he was still alive.

“It’s been hell,” Sheppard said. “Something I wouldn’t wish on anyone.”

Today, a break in the case, as investigators say human remains found in Daviess County on April 21 were that of Skylar Ware.

Authorities say a mushroom hunter found the remains on private property Northeast of the Metro.

“The Jackson County detective came to Florida to tell me in person, they have been wonderful throughout this whole process,” said Sheppard.

A piece of closure for Sheppard and their family, but some questions remain, as police have ruled the cause of death a homicide.

“Somebody murdered my child and then left him in a field for three years, of course, something has to be done, but like I said I’m not there yet. Right now, I’m worried about leading my baby to peace, bringing home what little is left of him,” says Sheppard.

Friends and family plan to hold a celebration of life next month for Skylar. Anyone planning to attend is asked to wear blue.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.