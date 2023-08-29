Aging & Style
Scooter crash in KCMO critically injures driver

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A scooter driver in KCMO suffered critical injuries in a crash Monday evening.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said a crash happened near the intersection of 55th and Prospect Avenue.

Police said it occurred at 5:44 p.m. An investigation revealed that a black Kwang-Yang scooter was traveling southbound on Prospect when a black Honda CRB had pulled to the west side of the street and begun to make a U-turn. The scooter failed to stop at the red traffic signal at the intersection and struck the Honda, ejecting the driver from the scooter.

The driver of the scooter was taken to a local hospital in critical condition while the driver of the Honda was uninjured. KCPD said the operator of the scooter was in serious, but stable condition and an investigation into the crash remained ongoing.

