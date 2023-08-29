Sacred Red Rock begins journey to Council Grove

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Sacred Red Rock has sat at Robinson Park in Lawrence for 93 years, but it will now be returned home.

According to Lawrence city attorney Toni Wheeler, the 28-pound boulder was taken from the Kaw Nation and placed at Robinson Park in 1929.

“It commemorated the early settlers of Lawrence, but there was no mention of the Kaw Nation, no mention of their presence here in the city or in the state of Kansas,” Wheeler said.

In the spring of 2022, the Mellon Foundation announced a major grant to fund a project to return the rock. The city of Lawrence supported the $5-million idea and apologized to the Kaw Nation for taking its sacred prayer item. It will be moved to Council Grove, Kansas.

“I guess it’s good for closure and to be able to reconcile what happened,” added Lawrence resident Tom Cravens. “I mean, we all know it.”

Starting at 10 a.m. on August 29, leaders of the Kaw Nation and Lawrence residents will hold a ceremony to mark the boulder’s return.

The ceremony will be led by Master of Ceremonies, Sydney Pursel, and feature a number of speakers from the Kaw Nation Tribal Council. The event will also include a drum honor song and prayers. This will be the only public event during the moving process.

The rock’s new home, Council Grove, is roughly an hour and a half west of Lawrence.

The plaque that used to sit on the boulder is stored at the KU Endowment Association.

