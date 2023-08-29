Prosecutor to hold press conference on Olathe police fatal shooting of man

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - The fatal shooting of a man by Olathe police nearly three months ago will be the subject of a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe is set to conduct the news conference regarding the death of David Sweet on June 3, 2023.

According to Olathe police, officers were conducting a traffic stop when Sweet, 58, confronted them armed with a knife.

Two officers discharged their weapons and shot at Sweet. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officers involved in the shooting were placed on paid administrative leave.

