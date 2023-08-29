Police ask public for help in finding family of child found in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement has asked the public for help in finding the family of a child.

The Kansas City Police Department reported that a juvenile was found near the intersection of 39th Street and Chelsea Avenue on Tuesday morning.

Anyone who has information or knows the child has been asked to contact the police department’s Juvenile Unit at (816) 234-5150 or 911.

