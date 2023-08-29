Man cited for taking pics of woman in KC-area QuikTrip bathroom

MERRIAM, Kan. (KCTV) - QuikTrip employees stepped up to help a woman over the weekend.

Merriam Police confirm officers responded to the busy convenience store location near Ikea Saturday morning.

A customer was in the restroom when she noticed something under the door of the stall, according to Merriam police. Investigators said the object turned out to be a cell phone and the man allegedly used used it to take pictures of the woman in the stall.

The woman told employees what happened.

Police said employees prevented the man from leaving to give officers time to arrive. The officers questioned the 21-year-old man and cited him for breach of privacy.

Investigators do not believe there are other potential victims at this time.

