KCPD shares details of suspect vehicle from 71 Highway hit-and-run

KCPD said a vehicle that looks like this Saturn Relay was involved in a hit-and-run Sunday night.
KCPD said a vehicle that looks like this Saturn Relay was involved in a hit-and-run Sunday night.(Kansas City Missouri Police Department)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Detectives with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department have revealed the type of vehicle they’re looking for following a deadly hit-and-run on Sunday.

KCPD said it is looking for a tan or silver 2005-2007 Saturn Relay. The vehicle should have front-end damage.

The crash happened in the Northbound lanes of 71 Highway and 18th Street on Sunday at 11 p.m.

An investigation revealed that a pedestrian was walking in or crossing the northbound lanes of 71 Highway. Just south of 18th Street, the pedestrian was struck by a tan or gold minivan that left the scene without stopping.

The photo KCPD provided is not of the actual suspect vehicle but rather an example of what people should be looking for. Anyone with information about it should call Detective Chad Rives at 816-482-8296 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

