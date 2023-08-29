KCPD looking for missing 60-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 60-year-old Kansas City man is missing.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said Mark Mitchell was last seen on Aug. 27, 2023, in the 10900 block of Lydia Avenue around 9:45 a.m.

He’s 5-foot-7, 170 pounds and has gray hair according to police.

Police said he was wearing dark gray shorts with red and gray tennis shoes. KCPD said he was possibly in the area of Red Bridge and Blue River. If located, police ask people to contact the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5043 or call 911.

