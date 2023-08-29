Aging & Style
KC woman arrested for burying elderly father in backyard, stealing his identity

Gennice Walker, born in 1970, is being held in Kansas City before her extradition to Nevada.
By Zoë Shriner
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Investigators from Nye County, Nevada, are in the process of extraditing a Kansas City woman after finding the buried remains of her father and learning she has been living off his Social Security and VA benefits.

According to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO), the case involving Kansas City resident Gennice Walker opened in April 2023. Her 95-year-old father, Bruce Brown, had not been seen or heard from in an uncertain amount of time.

Early into the case, investigators established probable cause that Walker was living off her father’s Social Security and VA benefits. They also believed Walker may have buried her father in the desert after receiving a tip with that information.

Investigators traveled to Kansas City to interview Walker about Brown’s disappearance, but she was uncooperative and subsequently arrested on a warrant for larceny.

When NCSO investigators returned to Nevada, they served a search warrant on Walker’s property to excavate for Brown’s remains. NCSO reported finding a body, later identified as 95-year-old Brown, buried in a homemade coffin.

Walker is currently being held in Kansas City. Her extradition to Nevada will take place within the next several days.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775 751-7000. You can also remain anonymous by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 702 385-5555.

This is a developing story, more information will be provided as it becomes available.

