Kansas Corporation Commission staff respond to Evergy’s rate increase proposal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Corporation Commission Utilities Staff has responded to Evergy’s rate increase proposal in a testimony.

Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) officials said staff have weighed in on Evergy’s request for a rate increase in both of its Kansas service areas. In a testimony filed with the Commission on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 29, the staff’s detailed financial audit of the company’s income and expenses determined that an increase of 1.66 percent or $34,706,527 was all that could be justified at this time to provide service to Evergy Central customers. Staff’s position is in contrast to Evergy’s request for a net revenue increase of 9.77 percent or $204,152,629.

KCC officials indicated the staff’s detailed financial audit of Evergy Kansas Metro’s income and expenses determined that a 7.32 percent rate decrease totaling $53,194,189 is appropriate. This is in contrast to Evergy’s proposed rate increase of 1.95 percent or $14,152,521.

While it’s an important part in the process, KCC officials noted these results are far from final at this stage. Officials indicated today is the due date for direct testimony to be filed by KCC Staff and all other intervenors in the rate case. The next steps in the process include cross-answering testimony, rebuttal testimony from Evergy, a settlement conference to determine if the parties can agree on a resolution to submit for Commission approval, followed by either a settlement hearing or evidentiary hearing before the Commission. KCC Commissioners will issue a final order in the docket in late December or early January.

KCC officials said Evergy Kansas Central serves 736,000 customers in Topeka, Lawrence, Olathe, Leavenworth, Atchison, Manhattan, Salina, Hutchinson, Emporia, Parsons, Wichita, Arkansas City, El Dorado, Newton, Fort Scott, Pittsburg and Independence, among other towns and rural areas. Evergy Kansas Metro serves approximately 273,000 customers in Lenexa, Overland Park and other communities near the Kansas City metro area.

KCC officials indicated testimony filed on Aug. 29 is available on the KCC’s website, along with other documents in the rate case.

KCC officials noted the Commission is accepting public comments regarding the rate increase request through 5 p.m., Sept. 29, 2023, on its website, by mail to the Commission’s Office at 1500 SW Arrowhead Rd, Topeka, KS 66604 or by calling the KCC’s Office of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at 785-271-3140 or 800-662-0027.

Evergy responded in a statement to 13 News WIBW-TV, stating that they are in the process of reviewing testimony filed by many parties in regard to the rate increase proposal.

“While we do not agree with aspects of the testimony, we stand by the investments in reliability and customer service we have made and we are pleased by the merger-enabled efficiency gains that we are able to share with customers,” said Gina Penzig, Senior Manager for Corporate Communications at Evergy. “We will continue to work with parties to advance this case. Our rates have been essentially flat over the past five years and even with the proposed increase will remain well under inflation during that time period.”

