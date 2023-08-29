Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Jury convicts two men of murder, drug-trafficking and illegal firearms

(Source: Gray News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A federal jury convicted two men for their roles in a drug-trafficking conspiracy that included two murders.

Shawn Burkhalter, aka “Deuce,” a 34-year-old man from Kansas City; and Joshua Nesbitt, aka “T,” a 29-year-old man from Crowder, Mississippi, each were found guilty Monday of two counts of murder resulting from the use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and a drug-trafficking crime, as well as one count of murdering a potential witness.

The two men were also each found guilty of a litany of other charges including:

  • One count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and marijuana
  • One count of possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute
  • One count of possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute
  • One count of robbery
  • Two counts of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and a drug-trafficking crime
  • One count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence
  • One count of being felons in possession of a firearm
  • One count of conspiracy to commit witness and evidence tampering and one count of evidence tampering

Each of the men are subject to life in federal prison without parole for their crimes.

According to court records, Burkhalter and Nesbitt stole cocaine from Danny Lamont Dean on Sept. 10, 2015. During the process of the robbery, they shot and killed Dean with an AR-15.

Less than a month later, court records indicated that Nesbitt and others stole marijuana from Anthony Dwayne Johnson, who was killed by Nesbitt with the same AR-15 that was used to kill Dean. That murder was committed at the direction of Burkhalter.

Both murders were committed “willfully, deliberately, maliciously, and with premeditation and malice afterthought, and in the perpetration of, and attempt to perpetrate a robbery,” the indictment said.

The Department of Justice said the witness tampering conspiracy charge included a murder threat against another person. The two men robbed a Kansas City, Missouri, business two days before the murder of Dean while brandishing the same AR-15 rifle.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A security guard was a hit at Taylor Swift’s show, but something he asked fans to do cost him...
Security guard at Taylor Swift concert fired for asking fans to take selfies
FILE — Garth Brooks will hold a press conference at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Garth Brooks to make ‘major announcement’ at Kauffman Stadium
DUI officers responded to the scene and the driver was transported to a local hospital in...
KCPD: Person driving at ‘high rate of speed’ flips car, crashes on I-35
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the TIPS hotline at (816)...
KCPD: Employee shot in armed store robbery on the Plaza
“Saturation Saturday” is an anti-drinking and driving initiative launched by MADD in Missouri...
Independence PD: ‘Saturation Saturday Campaign’ results in 5 DWI arrests

Latest News

Gennice Walker, born in 1970, is being held in Kansas City before her extradition to Nevada.
KC woman arrested for burying elderly father in backyard, stealing his identity
Scooter crash in KCMO critically injures driver
Missouri law banning minors from beginning gender-affirming treatments takes effect
Vandals damage Kansas City’s Penn Valley Park