Jury convicts two men of murder, drug-trafficking and illegal firearms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A federal jury convicted two men for their roles in a drug-trafficking conspiracy that included two murders.

Shawn Burkhalter, aka “Deuce,” a 34-year-old man from Kansas City; and Joshua Nesbitt, aka “T,” a 29-year-old man from Crowder, Mississippi, each were found guilty Monday of two counts of murder resulting from the use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and a drug-trafficking crime, as well as one count of murdering a potential witness.

The two men were also each found guilty of a litany of other charges including:

One count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and marijuana

One count of possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute

One count of possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute

One count of robbery

Two counts of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and a drug-trafficking crime

One count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence

One count of being felons in possession of a firearm

One count of conspiracy to commit witness and evidence tampering and one count of evidence tampering

Each of the men are subject to life in federal prison without parole for their crimes.

According to court records, Burkhalter and Nesbitt stole cocaine from Danny Lamont Dean on Sept. 10, 2015. During the process of the robbery, they shot and killed Dean with an AR-15.

Less than a month later, court records indicated that Nesbitt and others stole marijuana from Anthony Dwayne Johnson, who was killed by Nesbitt with the same AR-15 that was used to kill Dean. That murder was committed at the direction of Burkhalter.

Both murders were committed “willfully, deliberately, maliciously, and with premeditation and malice afterthought, and in the perpetration of, and attempt to perpetrate a robbery,” the indictment said.

The Department of Justice said the witness tampering conspiracy charge included a murder threat against another person. The two men robbed a Kansas City, Missouri, business two days before the murder of Dean while brandishing the same AR-15 rifle.

