Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Students, adults injured in head-on crash between school bus and transit bus

Authorities are responding to a bus crash in Nashville Tuesday morning.
Authorities are responding to a bus crash in Nashville Tuesday morning.(Source: WSMV)
By Tony Garcia, Joylyn Bukovac and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Metro Nashville Police responded to a crash involving two buses and at least two other vehicles near the airport on Tuesday morning.

Three students and three adults were taken to hospitals.

A charter school bus transporting students and a WeGo transit bus collided head-on just before 6:30 a.m. on Elm Hill Pike between I-40 and Patio Drive. At least two other vehicles crashed as a result of the buses colliding.

Nashville Fire confirms that the transit bus driver was transported in critical condition but is stable. One adult passenger on the transit bus was transported with non-life-threatening injuries, and the adult driver of one of the SUVs, along with the passenger, was transported to Tristar Summit Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other SUV refused treatment, according to police.

Three children from the school bus were transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. The other children on the bus were reunited with their families.

About 10 students were on the school bus when it crashed, police said..

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fans' flags wave in the breeze before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and...
Kansas City Chiefs invite fans to ‘World’s Largest Tailgate’
FILE — A 35-year-old Raytown woman died from injuries in a Sunday morning car crash.
Raytown woman dies after being struck by vehicle that had driven off roadway
Pennway Point Rendering including KC Wheel set to open in Kansas City in fall of 2023.
KC Wheel: New entertainment destination to change KC skyline
Missouri Highway Patrol said human remains found in Daviess County, Mo. in April have been...
Remains of Kansas City man, missing since 2020, identified
Gennice Walker, born in 1970, is being held in Kansas City before her extradition to Nevada.
KC woman arrested for burying elderly father in backyard, stealing his identity

Latest News

From left, a woman who goes by the name of "Queen," views crosses put up in memory of the...
Man who killed 3 at a Dollar General in Jacksonville used to work at a dollar store, sheriff says
Experts say our immunity has changed along with COVID-19.
COVID-19 is changing, but so is our immunity, experts say
MIZZOU PREVIEW: Looking ahead to the Tigers' 2023 football season
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at a shipyard in Philadelphia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP...
Biden targets diabetes drug Jardiance, blood thinner Eliquis and 8 others for Medicare price talks