Gas station clerk saves elderly KC man from Bitcoin scam

FILE: An elderly Kansas City, Missouri, man was scammed on Monday, but it could have been worse.
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An elderly man was scammed out of thousands of dollars Monday afternoon, but police say it could have been worse.

A concerned gas station clerk called 911 and told the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department that an elderly man was putting hundreds of dollars into a Bitcoin machine while on the phone with someone. When police detectives arrived within 10 minutes, the man was still feeding the machine and scammers were on the phone.

KCPD said once detectives introduced themselves the scammers on the phone disconnected their call. The man’s daughter was called and she met the group at the gas station before going to his bank.

Police said there a meeting with a bank manager set up future notice to the daughter when large withdrawals are attempted.

“If you’re concerned about a family member falling prey to this type of scam, consider getting on the bank account to be notified for large withdrawals,” KCPD said in a Facebook post.

Posted by Kansas City Missouri Police Department on Tuesday, August 29, 2023

The man said he believed he was talking to the bank and was moving his money to keep it safe. Police said he still had lots of cash on him when they arrived.

