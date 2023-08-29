Four people injured in crash involving KCATA bus
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are investigating a crash involving two vehicles, including a KCATA bus.
The Kansas City Police Department reported that the collision took place in the area of 12th Street and Chestnut Avenue.
Four people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
