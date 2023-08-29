Aging & Style
Former Mizzou star traded by Chiefs’ divisional foe

FILE: Denver Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) is stopped by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A former Missouri Tiger star was traded just prior to the NFL’s roster cutdown deadline.

On Tuesday, as NFL teams worked to cut their rosters down to meet the 53-man roster threshold, the Denver Broncos traded tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Okwuegbunam was traded along with a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick.

According to Schefter, the Broncos planned to cut the 25-year-old tight end, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Before putting him on waivers, the Eagles reached out to the Broncos to initiate a trade.

In 26 career games in Denver, Okwuegbunam caught 54 passes for 546 yards and four touchdowns. He had seven receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown during the 2023 preseason.

