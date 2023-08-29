Aging & Style
FORECAST: Staying pretty warm through next week with a few isolated rain and storm chances

Temps vs. heat index
Temps vs. heat index(KCTV 5)
By Warren Sears
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Another day of comfortable conditions on Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The drier air in place right now is really making for pleasant late-August conditions. Tuesday evening will be great, especially as the sun is setting. Expect a cooler night ahead in the lower 60s to start Wednesday morning.

Not local, but also happening on Wednesday morning, Hurricane Idalia is forecast to make landfall in the bend of Florida on the Gulf of Mexico coast. It has the potential to be as strong as a Category 3 storm with sustained winds over 111 mph.

Here locally, our weather will be quiet with sunshine, low humidity and highs in the lower to mid-80s. We will have beautiful temperatures through Thursday, but warmer air starts to work back in on Friday. Expect mid to upper 80s to give way to 90s this weekend. Yes, it will be hot, but nothing compared to last week’s dangerous heat. The positive is the low humidity even lasting through the weekend.

Our heat indexes will be close to our actual air temperatures with little moisture in our atmosphere. Sunday and Monday could be our two warmest days. We do see signs of warmer-than-average temperatures through most of next week as well. A few of the days, starting Tuesday, could have a slim pop-up shower or storm chance. Otherwise, no great rain chances for now.

Caption

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

