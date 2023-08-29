FORECAST: Seasonably warm Tuesday, another round of summer heat by week’s end

Aging & Style
Seasonably warm Tuesday, another round of summer heat by week’s end
By Greg Bennett
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A weak area of high pressure and pockets of dryer air will help the Missouri River Valley hold off wet weather for the next few days. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected today and will continue into tomorrow afternoon. This will be one of our warmest days for the work week, as temperatures rise to the middle 80s with a feel-like temperature closer to 90°. We are technically just ahead of a week cold front that will drive south and east through the next 48 hours. That being said, due to our stable environment, chances for wet weather are unlikely and will be more prominent within the Ohio River Valley.

As this front drops south of the viewing area, we will introduce slightly cooler conditions. Wednesday and Thursday afternoon are expected to drop back down to the upper 70s and lower 80s for afternoon high temperatures. Unfortunately, this doesn’t last as the upper-level range of high pressure from the southwest decides to revisit the central plains, and the Missouri River Valley by Friday.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(KCTV 5)

This will usher in a warmer pattern, not as aggressive as last week, but warm enough to potentially increase feel-like temperatures to 105° by Sunday or Monday. Overall, temperatures rise by Friday to the upper 80s and lower 90s. By the weekend, lower to middle 90s are expected and will continue into next week slowly tapering down by Thursday or Friday. Our Labor Day Monday is expected to be the warmest afternoon with high temperatures mainly in the middle 90s.

There are signs of potential wet weather on the way though. Next Wednesday and Thursday, there are signs in several models, indicating scattered showers and weak thunderstorm activity. At this time, due to how far out this rain threat is, there’s not much confidence overall so rain chances will be kept at about 20% Until newer data comes in with less time between now and then.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Seasonably warm Tuesday, another round of summer heat by week’s end
