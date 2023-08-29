Can the Plaza be more than shopping and dining? One group thinks so.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The idea of a pedestrian-only stretch on the Country Club Plaza drew attention when Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted a rendering from a group called Urban Lab KC. Monday night, the group offered a closer look at various options.

People walking through the Plaza were primarily positive about the idea.

“There’s a lot of people with kids,” said Mariah Rivas. “I think maybe having a car-free area would help encourage people with kids to come down here.”

She and her husband, Carlos, live in Mission, Kansas. Both said they would feel safer without all the car traffic. Carlos envisioned something vibrant.

“If you start having more foot action over here,” Carlos reasoned, “I would think that people would start noticing and bringing more stores in.”

You don’t have to walk far to see vacant storefronts. There are darkened windows at Nichols Road and Pennsylvania at what most recently was a Victoria’s Secret. Then there’s the gutted movie theater that was supposed to become a Nordstrom. The department store backed out last year after a parking garage was leveled to make room for it.

“We all know the Plaza has gone from bad to worse,” said a woman at a forum on the topic Monday night.

About 80 people attended the forum at the Kansas City Library’s Plaza branch.

The initial proposal from Urban Lab KC involved dedicating a quarter-mile stretch of Nichols Road from Jefferson Street to Wyandotte Street and a portion of the cross streets to pedestrians.

Heck, the Plaza’s architecture was based on Seville, Spain, they remarked, so why not have an actual plaza?

The group describes themselves as young professionals passionate about “reimagining” Kansas City with the “creation of more human-centered places.” They said they picked the Plaza as a place to start because it’s a tourist destination, along the streetcar extension route and near a college (UMKC). They envision it as a more social space than it is now.

They selected the specific stretch because it maintains access to the existing parking garages. They admitted 115 street parking spaces would be lost but estimated that is less than 3% of currently available spaces.

The audience asked about wheelchair access and delivery vehicles. They noted that there are currently only five wheelchair parking spaces, and they would look for ways to dedicate convenient space in garages. They said they would look to other cities to determine the best solution for delivery trucks. Someone asked about the medical offices on the second floor of some buildings. They group replied that those offices all have entrances from the second story of the parking garage.

They noted that all-pedestrian is just one option and showed a vision for how it would look if it was a shared space for cars and pedestrians with additional landscaping and other traffic calming measures down the wide street.

“This isn’t something that has to happen all at once,” said Matt Hasek, an architectural designer with the group.

Someone asked if there could be a trial run. That was the perfect segue way for Lucas to pipe up with his suggestion of a temporary closure one day a week. He used Newbury Streeet in Boston as an example of a shopping district that has done that successfully.

Lucas said any change would first require a lot more community input sessions then a traffic impact study. He estimated that would cost $100,000-$150,000. If the public input is positive, the study provides encouraging results, and the council approves, that could happen by spring.

He’d like to see it as a place for families to mingle.

“To those who say, ‘I am not going to these places to do that. I just want to go in and buy my one thing,’ that’s really not how we are designing things anymore. “I’m not saying it’s the best place to go pick up a cheap suit, because you can do that at any number of shopping places all around the region. We want to have that extra something.”

The group said they are open to numerous options. They just want to get the conversation started and keep it going.

“We tore down parking garages, we changed our zoning, we gave incentives and Nordstrom is not there. So, either we can keep the status quo approach going, looking at closed store fronts,” said Lucas, “or we can actually say, you know, maybe there’s something we need soon and something new.”

“I think there’s a lot of potential,” said Kansas City, Missouri resident Elsie Bonebright.

Presenters said they emailed the owners of the Plaza to invite them to the forum, but they did not get a response from anyone.

Urban Lab KC has a mailing list option at the bottom of their website for those who want to be looped in.

