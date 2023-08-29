Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Alligator sightings shut down New Jersey park

Officials in Middlesex, New Jersey, have shut down a public park because of reports there's an alligator on the loose. (WABC, DYLAN BAUMAN, MARIO ON TIME LANDSCAPING, CNN)
By WABC Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLESEX, N.J. (WABC) - Officials in Middlesex, New Jersey have shut down a public park because there’s possibly an alligator on the loose.

Authorities are trying to find the gator and have even brought in multiple drones to search for it but so far, no luck.

One person said they saw the alligator attack a duck and pull it under the water.

Herons tread warily as they search for lunch, hoping not to become lunch. Humans anxiously patrol the perimeter of their waterfront homes, searching for the gator. Even squirrels appear to be keeping one eye open.

“The residents told me 5 to 6 feet and they saw it. They showed me a picture of it. Who knows?” Middlesex Mayor John Madden said.

People with binoculars have been out, hoping to catch a glimpse of the creature.

The city has even deployed drones to look for the alligator. There were so many drones up, one got stuck in a tree and had to be rescued by a fire department ladder truck.

There are few documented sightings of the gator, which could possibly be someone’s abandoned pet, such as a photo that shows it just under the pond’s surface.

The gator sighting has forced the city to shut down the park around the pond for at least a few days.

“They’re not being smart, I think, about the safety of this,” Madden said. He said he doesn’t believe residents are taking the sightings seriously enough.

“They’re kind of excited to see it. They want to see it,” one resident, whose name was not provided, said. He and his children were out scouting around the lake.

Another resident, Gabby, who was walking her dog, said she wasn’t too concerned about her dog running into the gator.

“Probably an even tie,” she said. “Yeah, Jojo is tougher than she looks.”

It’s likely that the water temperature is too cold for a gator to be comfortable in. It’s still summer, and with fall approaching, it will get much colder.

Meanwhile, the New Jersey Department of Fish and Wildlife is setting a humane trap for the gator in hopes of relocating it.

Copyright 2023 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fans' flags wave in the breeze before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and...
Kansas City Chiefs invite fans to ‘World’s Largest Tailgate’
FILE — A 35-year-old Raytown woman died from injuries in a Sunday morning car crash.
Raytown woman dies after being struck by vehicle that had driven off roadway
Pennway Point Rendering including KC Wheel set to open in Kansas City in fall of 2023.
KC Wheel: New entertainment destination to change KC skyline
Missouri Highway Patrol said human remains found in Daviess County, Mo. in April have been...
Remains of Kansas City man, missing since 2020, identified
Gennice Walker, born in 1970, is being held in Kansas City before her extradition to Nevada.
KC woman arrested for burying elderly father in backyard, stealing his identity

Latest News

House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise, R. La., arrives for the State Dinner with President...
No. 2 House Republican Steve Scalise diagnosed with blood cancer, undergoing treatment
From left, a woman who goes by the name of "Queen," views crosses put up in memory of the...
Man who killed 3 at a Dollar General in Jacksonville used to work at a dollar store, sheriff says
Sea Hag Marina in Steinhatchee, Florida, has prepared for Idalia by moving all their rental...
Hurricane Idalia chases Florida residents away from the coast, could come ashore as Category 3 storm
The area is separated from the rest of the plane with walls and curtains and is only available...
Airline announces adults-only zone on international flight
MOBERLY, Mo. -- Town's Chamber of Commerce hopes to use AI to develop and track tourism.
Missouri town plans to use AI to attract, keep tourists