Aging & Style: Rising cancer rates in young adults

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One in three women and one in two men will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society.

And a recent study finds certain kinds of cancer are being diagnosed more often in younger adults.

In today’s Aging and Style, KCTV5′s Carolyn Long tells us about the two groups of people most affected by the rise in cancer diagnosis rates.

Aging & Style is sponsored by Aetna Medicare Solutions.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

