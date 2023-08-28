Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

What to watch in Missouri: Distracted driving, gender-affirming ban laws go into effect

What to watch in Missouri: Distracted driving, trans athlete laws go into effect
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Monday, August 28, is the first day for several new Missouri laws to be enacted.

A St. Louis judge gave a new law banning gender-affirming treatments for minors in Missouri an approval Friday.

The law blocks healthcare providers from giving gender-affirming surgery. Children prescribed puberty blockers or hormones before August 28 will be allowed to continue treatment. Other children won’t have access to those medications. It also blocks adults from using Medicaid to pay for these treatments and the state will not provide those surgeries to prisoners.

The ACLU of Missouri, Lambda Legal, and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner sued to overturn the law last month for doctors, LGBTQ+ organizations, and three families of transgender minors.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Drivers will have to put their phones down when driving in the state of Missouri or will have to pull out their wallets if they’re caught.

Once police do start ticketing for being on a phone while driving, drivers will have to pay at least $150 for a first offense.

Missouri was one of two states that did not have any serious penalties for causing crashes while on the phone before this law went into effect.

Police will first issue warnings but in 2025 will be the first time offenders can be fined $150 or more for repeat offenses.

Jordan Watson of the KC Defense Counsel said drivers would have to do something else to get a violation for this too -- That essentially drivers would be observed on their phones but also have another violation happen while speeding or improper registration.

Officers do not have the authority to confiscate or search any electronic devices during the stop though, unless it resulted in a death or serious injury.

Previous Coverage: Hands-free driving, firearms in schools and more: MO laws taking effect Aug 28

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A security guard was a hit at Taylor Swift’s show, but something he asked fans to do cost him...
Security guard at Taylor Swift concert fired for asking fans to take selfies
FILE — Garth Brooks will hold a press conference at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Garth Brooks to make ‘major announcement’ at Kauffman Stadium
DUI officers responded to the scene and the driver was transported to a local hospital in...
KCPD: Person driving at ‘high rate of speed’ flips car, crashes on I-35
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the TIPS hotline at (816)...
KCPD: Employee shot in armed store robbery on the Plaza
“Saturation Saturday” is an anti-drinking and driving initiative launched by MADD in Missouri...
Independence PD: ‘Saturation Saturday Campaign’ results in 5 DWI arrests

Latest News

Alize Walker-Van Gieson was reported missing, not seen since she left her residence on Aug. 26.
Kansas City teen in need of medical attention reported missing
UrbanLab KC and Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas are presenting a plan to repurpose the Country...
Plaza makeover: UrbanLab KC to present pedestrian walkway plan
What to watch in Missouri: Distracted driving, trans athlete laws go into effect
What to watch in Missouri: Distracted driving, trans athlete laws go into effect
Plaza makeover: UrbanLab KC to present pedestrian walkway plan