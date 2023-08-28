What to watch in Missouri: Distracted driving, gender-affirming ban laws go into effect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Monday, August 28, is the first day for several new Missouri laws to be enacted.

A St. Louis judge gave a new law banning gender-affirming treatments for minors in Missouri an approval Friday.

The law blocks healthcare providers from giving gender-affirming surgery. Children prescribed puberty blockers or hormones before August 28 will be allowed to continue treatment. Other children won’t have access to those medications. It also blocks adults from using Medicaid to pay for these treatments and the state will not provide those surgeries to prisoners.

The ACLU of Missouri, Lambda Legal, and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner sued to overturn the law last month for doctors, LGBTQ+ organizations, and three families of transgender minors.

Drivers will have to put their phones down when driving in the state of Missouri or will have to pull out their wallets if they’re caught.

Once police do start ticketing for being on a phone while driving, drivers will have to pay at least $150 for a first offense.

Missouri was one of two states that did not have any serious penalties for causing crashes while on the phone before this law went into effect.

Police will first issue warnings but in 2025 will be the first time offenders can be fined $150 or more for repeat offenses.

Jordan Watson of the KC Defense Counsel said drivers would have to do something else to get a violation for this too -- That essentially drivers would be observed on their phones but also have another violation happen while speeding or improper registration.

Officers do not have the authority to confiscate or search any electronic devices during the stop though, unless it resulted in a death or serious injury.

