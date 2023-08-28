Aging & Style
Vandals damage Kansas City’s Penn Valley Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Crews spent part of the day removing graffiti from The Scout statue at Penn Valley Park.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Crews spent part of the day removing graffiti from The Scout statue at Penn Valley Park.(Marc McCarty)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - City crews spent part of the day washing away vandalism at a popular Kansas City park.

A KCTV5 viewer provided pictures after someone spray painted The Scout statue and the rock base it stands on with red and blue paint.

A spokesperson for Kansas City, Mo. said staff power washed the statue and the rocks, which removed the graffiti. While the process doesn’t cost a lot of money, it can be time consuming.

The city said it expected the graffiti to be removed by Monday afternoon.

The Scout depicts a Sioux scout on horseback overlooking Kansas City. The bronze landmark was dedicated in 1922 as a memorial to Indian tribes, according to the Kansas City Parks Department.

