Two-year-old boy from Illinois drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - A two-year-old boy from Fairview Heights, Illinois, was found in the water at Lake of the Ozarks Sunday morning.

According to the drowning report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, around 9:45 a.m., the boy wandered away from his family and was later located in the water.

The drowning happened at the Grand Glaize Arm of the lake.

He was taken to a hospital, where he later died around 11:30 a.m. The child did not have a safety device on.

