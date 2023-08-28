Shell Gas Station fire breaks out early Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Police responded to the report of a building fire at the Shell gas station early Monday.

The call came in on the Shell station at 14306 East 40 Highway at 240 a.m.

The first crew on the scene reported heavy black smoke from the rear and roof of the building on arrival. Crews initiated an interior attack using two handlines.

All searches came up empty for people inside.

The store was closed at the time.

Crews were able to get the fire under control after several minutes. The KCFD investigators have requested bomb and arson to assist in the investigation.

No injuries were reported.

