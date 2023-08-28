Remains of Kansas City man, missing since 2020, identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - There are a few answers in a missing person case three years after a Missouri man disappeared.

Investigators said human remains found in Daviess County on April 21st have been identified as 26-year-old Skylar Ware. A mushroom hunter found Ware’s remains on private property northeast of the metro, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The cause of his death is ruled a homicide according to troopers.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Ware was reported missing on May 10, 2020.

At the time of his disappearance, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Ware may have been with someone named Chris in the Blue Springs area.

Anyone with information about Ware before he disappeared in 2020 is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Friends and family plan to celebrate Ware’s life next month. Anyone planning to attend is asked to wear blue.

