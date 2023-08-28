Raytown woman dies after being struck by vehicle that had driven off roadway

Aging & Style
FILE — A 35-year-old Raytown woman died from injuries in a Sunday morning car crash.
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - A 35-year-old woman died Sunday morning after she was hit by a car.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report stated a 2013 Honda Odyssey was driving eastbound on Missouri Highway 350 at Blue Ridge Boulevard just after 10 a.m. when it drove off the side of the roadway.

The vehicle struck Heather Klemenz of Raytown, Missouri. She was taken to Research Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.

The 18-year-old driver of the Honda was not injured in the crash.

